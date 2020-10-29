Trunk-or-treat offers safe alternative

Trunk-or-treat events have offered a safe alternative to the traditional trick-or-treating for years, however, this year they provide health safety during a pandemic as well.
The St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department decided to put together their own trunk-or-treat for the first time.
"Planning started back in August, we were wanting to kind of do something where it would get the community out, still be able to enjoy Halloween, but stay safe with it," Jessica Oshel, special events and communication coordinator for the St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Department, said.
Oshel began calling on different organizations and businesses to take part in the event, some companies even asked to be a part as well.
"I was posting about it to a lot of different places and that's how I got the 37 different trunks and then we really pushed hard on Facebook, especially to get the people here," Oshel said.
Roughly 21,000 to 22,000 people were reached on Facebook according to Oshel. The different organizations include the St. Joseph Fire Department, St. Joseph libraries and museums and Big Brothers and Big Sisters.
The event was held on Thursday night at the Heritage Park Softball Complex where cars could drive through for trick-or-treaters to stay warm while candy and goodie bags were handed to them.
"We really wanted to make sure that social distancing was really happening," Oshel said. "All the trunks are being spaced apart so everybody is at least six feet apart. We asked everybody to wear a mask, especially if they're handing out candy to the vehicles."
"We just wanted to get out in the community and see kids out having a good time," Cheyenne Lynch, customer relations specialist for Big Brothers and Big Sisters, said. "We haven't been able to do a lot of our normal activities and our kids haven't been able to, we just want to be a part of making things as normal as possible."
Kristina Nicholson, communications and graphic designer for the St. Joseph Museums, said it was a great opportunity.
"I thought it was great to get out and see the public and get people to know where we're at and that we're still open and ready to help," Nicholson said.
Both Nicholson and Lynch said the event went beyond their expectations when it came to the turnout.
"The cars are still farther than I can see, so hopefully we have enough candy. We prepared for 500 to 550, so hopefully, we have enough, but the cars just keep coming," Lynch said.
Oshel also said they handed out flyers with Halloween safety reminders during the pandemic.