The year 2020 has felt like a horror movie to many, but now that Halloween is just around the corner, the people in St. Joe are finding a way to change the script and create a positive atmosphere for the holiday.

Trunk-or-Treating events take place every year in communities all over. They provide a safe way for families to get out, get treats and visit. The pandemic has forced many events to take extra precautions this year and Trunk-or-Treating events were no exception.

The safety was increased this year at the Wyatt Park Christian Church’s Trunk-or-Treat event which took place Sunday and was set up as a drive-thru. Vehicles were set up and decorated for the families to view, but the guests remained in their vehicles to ensure social distancing.

Children’s Ministry Director at Wyatt Park Christian Church Tonya Ball said that she thinks despite the atmosphere being different, the event was really successful.

“The drive-thru was something completely different,” Ball said. “We had like 250 kids come through and it was pretty steady traffic the entire time, so the event went really smoothly.”

Ball said that not only did the workers have fun, but the community seemed to really appreciate the event as well.

“A lot of people came through, thanking us for doing it, just excited to see something going on in the community that wasn’t cancelled for the kids,” Ball said.

Linda Horton is the new Director of Christian Education at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Horton said that although this is her first year, she’s heard about the success that Trunk-or-Treating usually is. Horton and other members wanted to make sure the kids still had the chance to celebrate.

“I think we need to try to be as normal as we can,” Horton said. “The kids deserve a good time, and the message is still out there for us to share. And probably right now needed more than ever.”