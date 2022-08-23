Residents of Troy, Kansas, filled Main Street Tuesday to celebrate “Summer Fun Day” as students in that community prepare to return to school.

The event, which was sponsored by Library District #1, the city of Troy and the parent-teacher organization, was held outside the library. It offered a school supply giveaway, food from the Burger Bus, a scavenger hunt, a book sale, a dunk tank, games and more snacks. Trojan cheerleaders and the football team also came to interact with kids from the community.

