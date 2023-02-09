Trivia night will provide kids with coats News-Press NOW Feb 9, 2023 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Read more: https://newspressnow.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Joseph Kiwanis Club’s annual Coats for Kids Trivia Night is set for Friday, Feb. 24.Coats for Kids provides funding for St. Joseph School District counselors to buy cold-weather gear for students in need.The trivia night, which Bob Schultz will host, starts at 6:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 927 Faraon St. The cost is $35 for individuals or $200 for teams of up to seven people.The event also includes a 50/50 raffle and a “Barrel of Assorted Booze” raffle.To register, go to www.stjoemokiwanis.org/TriviaRegistration by Monday, Feb. 20. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lottery Clothing The Economy Trade × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +5 Nebraska Revived Trump probe puts Manhattan DA back in spotlight Regional News Joyous parades and parties kick off New Orleans' Mardi Gras +4 Regional News Former state adviser named in NH youth center abuse lawsuits More Regional News → National News +19 World News Death toll rises, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermath National News 'It just rang': In crises, US-China hotline goes unanswered World News Russia escalates attacks in Ukraine, striking south and east More National News → 1:07 Winter weather this morning 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.