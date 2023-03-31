History buffs had the chance to explore notable trails in St. Joseph and surrounding areas thanks to a tour hosted by the Oregon-California Trails Association.
The "Journey West from St. Joseph Symposium" kicked off with a guest speaker Thursday at the Remington Nature Center. The series of tours began Friday.
Trails Association member Laura Anderson said the organization, commonly known as OCTA, aims to provide historic knowledge to residents across the country.
"We're based in Independence, and there are several national, historic trails that OCTA represents. OCTA not only represents the Oregon-Californian historic trails (but also trails throughout the rest of the United States). Now, national historic trails are trails that have been recognized as historically significant by the federal government."
The symposium is meant to teach people about the legacy of these historic trails, Anderson said.
"This is a conference where we have people come and explore the trails. We're trying to pass that knowledge onto other people so it doesn't stay with one person," she said.
The tour consists of several routes running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some groups traveled as near as Atchison and Weston, while others went as far as Kansas City.
"We have a tour that's going out the St. Joseph road, one that's going down to Kansas City and then one that's going out to Fort Leavenworth today," Anderson said. "We just get together and share our information and help to preserve the vast libraries of the people who explored these trails."
Aside from Friday's tours, OCTA will run a series of classes until Sunday.
"Tomorrow is classes. Yesterday, the national association, the board, etc., had meetings (at Remington Nature Center)," Anderson said. "We do this twice a year. This is our midyear convention, and then, our next annual convention is in Gering, Nebraska, where we'll be exploring trails in that area."
