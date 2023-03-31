Tour takes residents through national parks, trails and area towns

Tourists with the Oregon-California Trails Association learn about the history of Weston, Missouri, on Friday.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

History buffs had the chance to explore notable trails in St. Joseph and surrounding areas thanks to a tour hosted by the Oregon-California Trails Association. 

The "Journey West from St. Joseph Symposium" kicked off with a guest speaker Thursday at the Remington Nature Center. The series of tours began Friday.

