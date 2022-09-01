Zimmerman

Country artist Bailey Zimmerman will headline the Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany, Mo., at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.

 Submitted

Local musician to accompany outdoor "Nosferatu" screening: Celebrating the 100th anniversary of F.W. Murnau’s “Nosferatu,” musician Michelle Rautmann will bring it to life with a live organ playing during an outdoor screening of the film. Hosting a free screening of the classic vampire movie, Rautmann will provide the music for it starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. It is open to everyone.

Windy Wine Company to host grand re-opening: After a seven-month break, Windy Wine Company in Osborn, Missouri, will re-open its doors with a new look. Starting at noon on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the winery at 9478 State Route J, the celebration of Windy Wine Company and its new distillery, Long Line Distillery, will include food, drinks and music by Esther Laurie Rardon, starting at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public. 

Andrew Gaug can be reached at andrew.gaug@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter: @NPNOWGaug

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.