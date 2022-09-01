Local musician to accompany outdoor "Nosferatu" screening: Celebrating the 100th anniversary of F.W. Murnau’s “Nosferatu,” musician Michelle Rautmann will bring it to life with a live organ playing during an outdoor screening of the film. Hosting a free screening of the classic vampire movie, Rautmann will provide the music for it starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. It is open to everyone.
Windy Wine Company to host grand re-opening: After a seven-month break, Windy Wine Company in Osborn, Missouri, will re-open its doors with a new look. Starting at noon on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the winery at 9478 State Route J, the celebration of Windy Wine Company and its new distillery, Long Line Distillery, will include food, drinks and music by Esther Laurie Rardon, starting at 7 p.m. The event is open to the public.
105th Northwest Missouri State Fair to be held in Bethany, Missouri: Labor Day weekend means the return of the Northwest Missouri State Fair that will go from today until Sept. 5 at the fairgrounds at 800 S. Eighth St. in Bethany, Missouri. Entertainment will include tractor pulls, car races, carnivals and a color run. Saturday, Sept. 4, will feature a 7 p.m. concert with country musician and TikTok sensation Bailey Zimmerman and the Randy Rogers Band. Admission to the concert is $40 to $45.
Sk8bar to host hard rock show: Sk8bar will host all kinds of rock music starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, at the venue at 501 Francis St., as it welcomes Chicago rockers Ignescent, along with local bands Dakota and the Angry Suitcase, Almost Enemies and This Is Me Breathing. Admission is $7. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
In theaters: The R-rated comedy "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul." has Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown playing a married couple mired in controversy as they try to re-build the congregation of their Southern Baptist Mega Church. At the Fox Theatre Atchison, the drama "Gigi & Nate" (PG-13) has a capuchin monkey helping enhance the life of a quadriplegic. At AMC Barrywoods, the Steven Spielberg classic "Jaws" returns to theaters in IMAX and 3-D. Also, if you're looking to save some money, all screenings at local theaters on Saturday are $3 as part of National Cinema Day.
