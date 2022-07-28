Red Rally Friday at Civic Center and Coleman Hawkins parks: It will be a blockbuster day for celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs in St. Joseph. The festivities will begin at 2 p.m. with Kansas City DJs spinning the tunes. Blane Howard will follow at 4:45 p.m. The celebration will continue at 6 p.m. with a slew of Chiefs-related celebrities like “Voice of the Chiefs” announcer Mitch Holthus, the Chiefs cheerleaders and Rumble Drumline, the Missouri Western Mystic Dancers and Max The Griffon. At 6:35 p.m., Kansas City hip-hop artist Mizznekol will perform, followed by headliner Tech N9ne at 6:45 p.m. Those wanting to catch some classic rock tunes can watch Swift Kik starting at 6:30 p.m. at Coleman Hawkins Park. All of the events are free and open to the public.
Local History Trivia Night to be held at Remington Nature Center: The St. Joseph Public Library would like to ask people some questions about St. Joseph. After going on hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic, the library will relaunch its Local History Trivia Night at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Dr. The cost is $60 per team with a maximum of six players. Teams can register online at sjpl.librarymarket.com/event/local-history-trivia-night-remington-nature-center or by calling Jennifer Sanders-Tutt at 816-232-8151.
New Generation Singers to perform Homecoming concert: After touring parts of the U.S., the New Generation Singers will return for a Homecoming concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at Wyatt Park Baptist Church, 2902 N. Leonard Road. Admission is $5. The show is open to everyone.
Mokaska Coffee to welcome alt-rock bands: The alt-rock and pop sounds of the bands Fake Happy and Out of Excuses will be rocking out at Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St., at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. It is an all-ages show and there is no cover charge.
In theaters: The sole local release this week has Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart voicing some super dogs in "DC League of Super Pets" (PG, in theaters only) as Krypto the Super-Dog (Johnson) must rescue Superman (John Krasinski). Also, playing in Kansas City, the B.J. Novak mystery-comedy "Vengeance" (R, in theaters only) has a journalist and podcaster from New York City travel to West Texas to investigate the death of a girl he was hooking up with. Ashton Kutcher and Issa Rae also star.
