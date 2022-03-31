Friends Front Row Film Series returns: For the first time in more than two years, free movie screenings will return to the St. Joseph Public Library's East Hills location. Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, at the East Hills location, 502 N. Woodbine Road, the free weekly film series will come back with "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (Rated PG). It is free and open to the public.
Pony Express Museum to host 162nd-anniversary celebration: Kicking off several events, the Pony Express National Museum will be hosting a day full of activities starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 2 at the venue at 914 Penn St. The events will include a talk with "West Like Lightning" author Jim DeFelice at 10 a.m., a Tuesday Night Talk kick-off with Gary L. Hicks and Alexander Majors at 3 p.m., as well as the Pony School throughout the day, reenactors Gary and Louise Hicks and kick-off activities for day camp. The event is open to the public.
Kansas City punk band returns to St. Joseph: For the past year, the Kansas City punk band Here's To The Life has been amped up to release new music. It will finally get to do so in St. Joseph when the band plays tracks from its new album, "Forward Motion," at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at Sk8bar, 501 Francis St. The St. Joseph rock band Almost Enemies will open. The show is open to everyone 21 and older. Admission is $5.
"Chance to Dance" fundraiser comes to Missouri Theater: Sponsored by the Dance Arts Center, "Chance to Dance 2022" will bring dance groups from around the area to help raise money for the Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center, which helps victims of child abuse. It will be held at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St., at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. All ages are welcome.
In theaters and streaming: Jared Leto plays the anti-hero vampire Michael Morbius in the Marvel spin-off "Morbius" (PG-13, in theaters only). Director Judd Apatow brings an all-star comedy cast, including Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal and Keegan-Michael Key, together as celebrities filming a blockbuster during a pandemic in "The Bubble" (R, on Netflix). Director Richard Linklater returns to rotoscope animation with "Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood" (PG-13, on Netflix), about a boy (played by Milo Coy and voiced as an older version by Jack Black) who looks back at the events in 1969 and his fantastical remembrance of going to space as a test subject before Apollo 11.
