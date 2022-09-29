Hispanic Heritage Month event to celebrate Latin culture, cuisine: Saturday will be a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month that will go beyond food and music. Bringing together Latin, Cuban, Mexican and Puerto Rican cultures, the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is a first of its kind in the area. It will start at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. The event will showcase the cuisine, music and touchstones of these cultures. It is free and open to the area.
Beatles tribute band to perform at Missouri Theater: While some Beatles tribute bands focus on a certain era or album, “BritBeat: A Tribute to The Beatles” aims at giving the audience the full experience. Following the Fab Four from the Cavern Club in Liverpool to Shea Stadium and then Abbey Road, the show is a multimedia, all-encompassing performance. Presented by the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association, “BritBeat: A Tribute to The Beatles” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Tickets range from $18 to $45.
World League Wrestling returns to St. Joseph: The wrestling promotion created by grappling legend Harley Race will return to St. Joseph for the first time in 15 years. As part of its “Shut Up & Wrestle Tour,” the WLW will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at ROC Fellowship Church Gymnasium, 2606 Sycamore Court. The show is family-friendly. The card will include Leland Race, former WLW champ Derek Stone, Luke Anthony and WLW tag team champions DYSFUNCTION. Doors for this event will open at 6 p.m. and bell time is at 7. Tickets range from $10 to $20. To purchase, visit harleyrace.com.
Mokaska Coffee to host "Mystic and Metaphysical Fair": People will get the chance to experience a variety of metaphysical activities aimed at the body, mind and spirit. The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St. It will feature vendors and activities including tarot, energy healing, mystics and light workers. It is free and open to the public.
In theaters and streaming: Billy Eichner stars in "Bros" (R) a comedy about two men with commitment issues who attempt a relationship. The horror movie "Smile" (R) has a doctor experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain involving smiling apparitions. And almost 30 years later, the Sanderson sisters return in "Hocus Pocus 2" (PG, on Disney+) as three high school students must stop them.
