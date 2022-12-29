Mokaska Coffee to ring in “New Year’s Night at the Disco”: Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St., is encouraging people to get down in a groovy way as it celebrates New Year’s Eve with a ‘70s vibe. The bar will be decked out with a disco ball, bubble machine and lights. The fun starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and is open to everyone 21 and older.
St. Joseph Public Library’s East Hills Branch to host “Noon Year’s Eve”: The East Hills Library, 502 Woodbine Road, will have a celebration for the entire family with its “Noon Year’s Eve Party.” The event will include activity stations, bubbles, dancing and a light lunch of hot dogs and chips. At noon, there will be a celebratory balloon drop. It will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Sk8bar to host rock bands: It will be a mixture of rock music as Sk8bar welcomes touring bands Audation and Monsters at Bay, as they join local band Deviator starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at the skateboard shop and bar at 501 Francis St. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
Unplugged to host “Star Wars Trivia”: Think you know all the “Star Wars” trivia there is, from a galaxy far, far away to today? Unplugged will put that to the test with its “Star Wars Trivia” being held tonight at 8 p.m. at the venue at 2605 Frederick Ave. Costumes are encouraged. The event is open to everyone 21 and older.
On streaming: While there are no new movies in theaters, there are some new choices on streaming services. On Netflix, “They Cloned Tyrone” (R) stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris in a sci-fi caper about a government cloning conspiracy. Director Noah Baumbach returns with “White Noise” (R) starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle, about a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death and the possibility of happiness. On Amazon Prime Video, the documentary “Wildcat” (R) follows the emotional and inspiring story of a young veteran (Harry Turner) on his journey into the Amazon (the rainforest, not the corporate giant).
