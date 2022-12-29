Film Awards Season

Mokaska Coffee to ring in “New Year’s Night at the Disco”: Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St., is encouraging people to get down in a groovy way as it celebrates New Year’s Eve with a ‘70s vibe. The bar will be decked out with a disco ball, bubble machine and lights. The fun starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, and is open to everyone 21 and older.

St. Joseph Public Library’s East Hills Branch to host “Noon Year’s Eve”: The East Hills Library, 502 Woodbine Road, will have a celebration for the entire family with its “Noon Year’s Eve Party.” The event will include activity stations, bubbles, dancing and a light lunch of hot dogs and chips. At noon, there will be a celebratory balloon drop. It will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

