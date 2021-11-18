East Hills Shopping Center to host Seventh Annual Tree Lighting: The East Hills Shopping is going to be lit up for the holidays as it hosts its "Seventh Annual Tree Lighting" at 3702 Frederick Ave. starting at 5 p.m. The event will include light refreshment and a special "Arts on the Move" featuring Stephanie Gummelt, presented by the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association. It will be followed by the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. and performances by the top three finalists in the talent show. The event is free and open to all ages.
Blue Oyster Culture Club to perform "Night Before Thanksgiving" concert: After taking two years off from performing its signature show, the ’80s tribute band Blue Oyster Culture Club will return to its traditional, raucous "Night Before Thanksgiving" concert. It will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at The Metropolitan, 107 S. Sixth St. Expect a wild assortment of reinterpreted '80s tunes. Pre-order tickets are $8.
Cafe Acoustic to host a special birthday concert for Marcus Words: Beloved singer and musician Marcus Words is turning 40, and Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., will be turning out for it. Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, the venue will host a special birthday reception with a lineup of local musicians that includes Kalani, Lisa Hancock, The Miesters, Zale Bledsoe, Tom Mayfield and Wade Williamson. The event is open to everyone 21 and older.
Magoon's to host Kansas City blues band: With a history spanning more than 20 years, it's tough to find a tighter, more accomplished rock group than Kansas City's Blue 88. Using a twin lead guitar sound and rhythm section to navigate through blues, rock and jazz influences, it will be performing at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, at Magoon's, 832 S. Eighth St.
In theaters and streaming: Charge up your proton packs because a new set of Ghostbusters are on the loose in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" (PG-13, in theaters only), about a group of kids, their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. In "King Richard" (PG-13, in theaters and streaming on HBO Max), Will Smith is aiming for Oscar gold as the complicated Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising Venus and Serena Williams. Shot locally, the crime thriller "Below The Fold" (Unrated, playing at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 and 20 at The Hangar in Maryville, Missouri, and available on Video on Demand services on Nov. 23) follows two journalists as they look into what happened to a missing girl in Skidmore, Missouri.
