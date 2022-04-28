Robidoux Resident Theatre to perform "Mom's Gift": Just in time for the upcoming Mother's Day holiday, RRT will be performing a mom-centric play. In this production, the recently deceased Mom (Melissa Mumper) shows up at a birthday party for her husband (Sam Smith) as a ghost with a mission to win her wings — and there are a lot of problems to fix. The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, at the Ruby Theater, 615 S. 10th St. Tickets are $28 to $34. An optional pre-show dinner will be held about an hour before showtime. Tickets can be ordered at rrtstjoe.org, by calling 816-232-1778 or by visiting the RRT office at 615 S. 10th St.
Saint Joseph Symphony to close out the season with Beethoven: There’s likely no symphonic piece more popular than Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5 in C minor,” which is what makes it the perfect for the Saint Joseph Symphony to close its 2021-22 season. That legendary piece, along with a special performance of “Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major" by renowned pianist Minju Choi Witte, will be performed at the symphony's “A Beethoven Finale” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Reserved seats are $15 to $45 and student prices are $7.50 to $15 (plus fees.) Tickets can be purchased online at www.saintjosephsymphony.org, from the symphony office at 816-233-7701 or at the box office on the day of the show.
Singer-songwriter to have EP release party: Local singer-songwriter Aleksandr will be celebrating the release of his first solo EP at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave. There is no cover charge. The event is open to everyone 21 and older.
Pyro Flow to host monthly Fire & Flow Jam: The performance group Pyro Flow will host its April Fire & Flow Jam starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Civic Center Park. The event will include fire dancers and spinners, among other performers. It is free and open to all ages.
In theaters: Liam Neeson is once again cracking heads and firing guns in "Memory" (R, in theaters only), about an expert assassin who refuses to kill a child and becomes a target by the FBI.
