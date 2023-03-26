Timber Ridge Event Center holds second annual bridal show

The Timber Ridge Event Center held its second annual bridal show on Sunday, covering an assortment of wedding needs.
The 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. event featured dozens of vendors, ranging from clothing to flowers, cakes, treats, photographers and even catered food. Timber Ridge also held an incremental giveaway every 30 minutes.
Kim Lawson, co-owner of the Timber Ridge Event Center, detailed some of the vendors who made themselves available.
"We have tons of different vendors. We have a cotton candy vendor. We have photo booth vendors. We have caterers of all different kinds. We have photographers. We have florists," she said. "We have makeup artists. We have hair stylists. Dinner for Two, and anything that a bride would want in a vendor they would find here today, and multiple of them, not just one."
As of 2:30 p.m., Lawson said her organization had counted a minimum of 300 event attendees.
Travis Lawson, Kim Lawson's husband and co-owner of Timber Ridge, emphasized that their center is available for more than just weddings, including proms, work meetings and anniversaries.
"We do anything from weddings to birthday parties to graduations, proms, prayer nights; just different events," he said.
Timber Ridge plans to have additional events in the near future and has slots available for rental on both weekdays and weekends from now to December and beyond.
In addition to the event center, Kim Lawson said their new 'Timber Lane' sets them apart for those in search of weeding or at-home items.
"Timber Lane is our own personal 'Hobby Lobby,'" she said. "We have over 20,000 items that clients are able to come to and decorate however they see fit. We have a 'design your day' appointment where we sit down with our clients, design things however they want, and when they walk in on the day of the event, it's all done. It's a worry, stress-free situation."
