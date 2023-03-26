Timber Ridge Event Center holds second annual bridal show

Hundreds of people gathered at the Timber Ridge Bridal Show on Sunday to browse and purchase items from a variety of vendors.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The Timber Ridge Event Center held its second annual bridal show on Sunday, covering an assortment of wedding needs.

The 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. event featured dozens of vendors, ranging from clothing to flowers, cakes, treats, photographers and even catered food. Timber Ridge also held an incremental giveaway every 30 minutes.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

