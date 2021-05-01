Thousands of viewers were on hand Saturday at Rosencrans Memorial Airport to enjoy the "Speed of Sound" Airshow.
Appearances ranged from KC Flight to a B-52 bomber and a B-2 stealth bomber.
Not all attractions were soaring through the air though.
Stephanie Baucom drove from Iowa with her sons to visit.
Touring the cargo planes and different vehicles were among family favorites, she said.
"I love the fact that there is all these cargo planes. We got to take pictures with the Missouri Air Guard over there," Baucom said. "They love cars so this was just awesome for them."
Her son, Zachary, especially enjoyed seeing the fire engines. There even was a fire truck powered by two jet engines.
"I like the fire trucks because they're like airplanes and I like to play with jets," he said.
Reece Kane, a Staff Sgt. Sgt. with the 139th Airlift Wing, works as a loadmaster on a C-130 cargo plane.
It's cool to show other people, especially children, what he does every day, Kane said.
"Usually my favorite part is when they're asking, like I guess what I do... just showing some interest in my own job," he said. "To see some interest in my job and stuff like that is pretty cool."
Some parachuters also were supposed to make an appearance Saturday but were unable to because of windy weather.
