Therapy dogs serve as "Book Buddies" at East Hills Library

The Pony Express Therapy Dogs hosted its "Book Buddies" program in partnership with the East Hills Library today, giving St. Joseph children the opportunity to practice their reading with some furry friends.
According to the organization's president, Bill Luce, the event, which ran from 10 a.m. to noon, serves as a way for kids to learn reading in a non-judgmental scenario, easing anxiety and building confidence.
"We have kids come in and read to our dogs, and it, well, it's good for our dogs but also good for our kids because we find it's a non-judgmental thing," he said. "So, we have kids who have all different reading levels. Some of them struggle, but the dogs aren't going to correct them. They are just very good at listening when the kids read, and the kids love it. They can pet the dogs when they read. Some choose to just pet our dogs."
Luce stated that his organization typically sees around 20 kids per visit. The group travels to several locations throughout Northwestern Missouri, including Mound City, Oregon, Cameron and Northwest Missouri State University during the students' finals week.
Luce noted that the organization is in need of more dogs. They must have received obedience training, be good with people and be subject to an evaluation by the Pony Express Therapy Dogs leaders.
"We're always looking for new members, and we have evaluations about twice a year," he said. "We like to think that it's not just anybody that can do this. There's no certain breed that is better than others. We have little dogs...we have a chihuahua, a greyhound, we've had English mastiffs before."
According to Luce, the Pony Express Therapy Dogs will be available on Tuesday at the Rolling Hills Library in St. Joseph for anyone who may have missed today's event, or that would like to see the dogs again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.