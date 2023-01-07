Therapy dogs serve as "Book Buddies" at East Hills Library
By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The Pony Express Therapy Dogs hosted its "Book Buddies" program in partnership with the East Hills Library today, giving St. Joseph children the opportunity to practice their reading with some furry friends.

According to the organization's president, Bill Luce, the event, which ran from 10 a.m. to noon, serves as a way for kids to learn reading in a non-judgmental scenario, easing anxiety and building confidence.

