Therapy dogs graduated and eager to bring smiles

Several dogs, such as Polly, earned the title of Therapy Dog at the graduation ceremony Saturday afternoon.

 Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW

The Pony Express celebrated their latest graduating class of therapy dogs complete with treats, graduation caps and plenty of wagging tails.

At the ceremony on Saturday, therapy dogs came in all shapes and sizes, from collies to chihuahuas. Any breed is able to become a certified therapy dog as long as they have reached adulthood, passed the Canine Good Citizen test and can interact well with children.

