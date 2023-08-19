Therapy dogs graduated and eager to bring smiles

The Pony Express celebrated their latest graduating class of therapy dogs complete with treats, graduation caps and plenty of wagging tails.
At the ceremony on Saturday, therapy dogs came in all shapes and sizes, from collies to chihuahuas. Any breed is able to become a certified therapy dog as long as they have reached adulthood, passed the Canine Good Citizen test and can interact well with children.
Bill Luce, the executive director of the organization, said the dogs must prove themselves to be obedient and calming to those they help.
“We had examinations for our dogs," Luce said. "They had evaluations. The dogs were trained by their owners. We don't train them. They were brought in and they had to pass an evaluation to become part of our group.”
Therapy dogs must be recertified every two years to ensure they are up to date with their shots and training. For every certification, the dogs must demonstrate their abilities such as walking loose lead, sitting and avoiding a bag of treats.
These dogs visit hospitals, schools and assisted living facilities to cheer up those who need it most.
“They found that there are several things that happen when you pet a dog," Luce said. "Your blood pressure is lower. Your sense of well-being is increased. In other words, you're going to feel better when you pet a dog.”
Therapy dogs can also help those with short term memory, sensory problems and even learning to read through the Book Buddies program.
"I don't know how many parents and teachers I've heard say that it improves a kid's reading skills because it's non-judgmental," Luce said. "They can sit there and pet the dog and read. It gets them to want to read books to the dogs."
According to the American Kennel Club, therapy dogs profit from their work just as much as humans do. Studies have shown that therapy dogs' endorphins and oxytocin levels are higher than the average family pet.
These training sessions and graduation ceremonies take place every few months, the next being in October.
