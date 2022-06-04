The Old School of Cameron hosts 1st Annual Hot Air Fair

The 1st Annual Cameron Hot Air Affair arrived today with a variety of vendors and activities for attendees to enjoy.
This included a Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a visit from the Kansas City Chiefs mascot, KC Wolf, live band performances from Mixology and The Highway, and a series of inflatables and laser tag for visiting children to enjoy.
Denise Maddex, the event's organizer, also stated that the main Hot Air Balloon Flight event will take place starting at 7 p.m. tonight.
"The balloons will be back at about 7 p.m. to do a fun flight, and then they'll be back at 8:30 p.m. again to glow," Maddex said. "Which we'll get the crowd all involved and get the countdown going on that. You'll need to get pictures and video of that."
The Cameron Hot Air Affair will continue into Sunday, starting at 11 a.m., and, according to Maddex, attendees will be able to participate in even more fun activities.
"At about 11, we'll have the Great American Kite Show here, at 11 a.m., and they've got these great, big huge kites," she said. "They're going to have a kite-making kit for the kids that they can put together and fly their kites. They're right at about 200 feet in the air. So, you can figure they're going to be big, huge kites, and if you've never seen them, you need to come out and watch them."
Karen Chaney, a local American Family Businesswoman and sponsor of Saturday's Car Show, mentioned that all proceeds from the Cameron Hot Air Affair will go towards revitalizing the town's 3rd street, an area she says has fallen under disrepair.
"The Historical Preservation Society has the buildings on 3rd Street that, right now, are in kind of a disarray, and we're not sure what's going to happen to them," Chaney said. "So, all of these events are going to be held to go back towards 3rd street, and to help our up-town, and to get businesses going again on 3rd street."
According to Maddex, The Old School of Cameron, the Cameron Hot Air Affair's host, also plans to host a 4th of July celebration and Independence Day Parade, as well as other events throughout the coming weeks.
