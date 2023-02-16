top story The Center planning Ladies' Night Out News-Press NOW Feb 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A Ladies' Night Out event on Feb. 22 will benefit The Center, a Samaritan Center. File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Ladies' Night Out event on Wednesday, Feb. 22, will benefit The Center, a Samaritan Center. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fairview Golf Course, 3302 Pacific St. Vendors will sell items including jewelry, cosmetics, clothing, custom crafts and books. There also will be raffles. Proceeds will be used for counseling and med management fees for those in need. For more information, email christine@thecenterlistens.org or call 816-364-4300. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +2 Sports Group: Tesla workers fired after union push at NY plant +22 Sports Michigan State University shooter had 2 guns: police Sports Jury: NCAA not liable in ex-Grand Valley quarterback's death More Regional News → National News +2 National News Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied +14 Sports Key developments in the aftermath of Turkey, Syria quakes +5 Sports Wall Street slips on worries about high inflation, rates More National News → 1:09 Winter weather this morning 5 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
