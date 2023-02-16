The Center adding resources for addiction and mental health (copy)

A Ladies' Night Out event on Wednesday, Feb. 22, will benefit The Center, a Samaritan Center. 

It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fairview Golf Course, 3302 Pacific St. Vendors will sell items including jewelry, cosmetics, clothing, custom crafts and books. There also will be raffles. 

