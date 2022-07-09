Tarkio, Missouri hosts Wingnuts Flying Circus, others, in airshow

Wingnuts Flying Circus, the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team and the USAF F-16 Viper Demonstration Team are rallying together for The Greatest Little Airshow throughout the remainder of Saturday.
Event functions started at 7:30 a.m. this morning at Gould Peterson Municipal Airport. Visitors had the opportunity to get breakfast throughout the morning and participate in a Town Hall meeting with U.S. House of Representatives member Sam Graves at roughly 9:30 a.m.
Airshow functions began at 11:30 a.m. with performances from Wingnuts Flying Circus and Aeroshell; and will continue to run past 2 p.m. when Captain Aimee "Rebel" Fiedler will take over for Viper Team.
F-16 Viper Demo Team's Public Affairs Leader, 2nd Lt. Alexandria Brun, spoke on behalf of the team, emphasizing the excitement surrounding the day's plans.
"We're out here in Tarkio, Missouri, at the Wingnuts Airshow. We're really excited to be here, and we're really looking forward to performing this afternoon," Brun said. "You'll see our pilot, Captain [Aimee] Fiedler, callsign "Rebel," up there in the air just showing the capabilities of the F-16, showing what our aircraft is capable of."
According to Burn, during Viper Team's performance, attendees will hear a descriptive commentary detailing the intricacies of the various maneuvers Captain Fiedler is set to undertake.
"We're going to be performing around 2 p.m. but flying starts here in Tarkio at around 11:30 a.m., so as soon as you can get out here, the better," she said. "There's a lot of great performers out here today. Aeroshell is going to be performing as well. They're one of my favorites. We've been to a few airshows with them this year, and I always stick around to make sure I get to see their performance."
The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team is set to take off next for Ypsilanti, Michigan, on July 16 and 17, with more airshow dates scheduled down the road.
"We're really excited to be here in Tarkio. I'm from Topeka, Kansas, which is only a few hours in the other direction, so it's really nice to be close to home, to get to showcase what I get to do on the day-to-day with some of my friends and family as well," Brun added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.