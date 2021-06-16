Camp Geiger is marking its 77th year of summer camp, welcoming scouts from around the region this week.
While some COVID-19 safety measures remain in place, campers are excited to see old friends and get outdoors to participate in fun activities. More than 1,200 youth and 500 adults have signed up for camp this year.
“One of the nice programs new this year that we have is a skilled trades area where scouts can learn the skill trades, welding, the electricity, farm mechanics, auto body repair, metalworking, those life skills that prepare all young people for life, not just for college curriculum, but for the manufacturing industry as well,” Alan Franks Scout executive for the Pony Express Council Boy Scouts, said.
The camp is still following safety guidelines by implementing temperature checks, protective glass and providing hand sanitizer.
Campers said they enjoy challenging themselves and facing their fears, crediting those who are there to help them.
“The staff here is the best. I mean, they get paid nothing. They're here for the fun and for the campers,” Tom Sharp, a camper, said.
The camp runs for six weeks and is packed with opportunities to learn new skills.
“The different kind of activities we have out here for the merit badges, it's always the push yourself to learn different things, because there's lots of them that you already probably have an interest in," said Jacob Ridens, a camp staff member. "But the whole point is to push your comfort zone every single time, so we offer a lot of different merit badges out here. There's plenty of room for different experiences out here.”
Troops from seven different states are participating in the camp this year.
“The goal is to not have them get everything done. So they want to come back next year, year after year,” Franks said. “It just speaks volumes of our mature, dedicated camp staff, the quality of the program that's offered, and ... honestly the good food that's served here will bring scouts from many states around the surrounding area.”
