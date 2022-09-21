top story Suicide prevention walk set for Sunday News-Press NOW Alex Simone Author email Sep 21, 2022 Sep 21, 2022 Updated 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and area residents planning a walk Sunday to raise awareness about prevention effort.The Out of the Darkness walk will be held 1 to 3 p.m. at Bishop LeBlond High School. Funds will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.Last year's event raised $17,000 and included more than 200 participants. Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prevention Suicide American Foundation For Suicide Prevention Resident Funds Participant Walk Alex Simone Author email Follow Alex Simone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Education Student arrested after threat toward Benton Local News Suicide prevention walk set for Sunday 1:11 Weather Weather Wise Wednesday: September heat Education Vision Forward hones in on action plan More Local News → Local Forecast 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
