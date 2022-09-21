American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and area residents planning a walk Sunday to raise awareness about prevention effort.

The Out of the Darkness walk will be held 1 to 3 p.m. at Bishop LeBlond High School. Funds will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

