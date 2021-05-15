Members of Turning Point Church of the Nazarene collected stuffed animals from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday as part of the Stuffed Animals for Emergencies national initiative.
The program supplies stuffed animals to children after they experience traumatic situations.
It's important to to have a source of comfort for children who just lost everything, local mother and event co-organizer Nicole Parsons said.
"That could be anything from like, a natural disaster or tornadoes or, you know, hurricanes, that kind of thing so they're left without any of their personal items," she said. "Or it could be they just got put into foster care or they just, you know, had something personal happen to them."
People wanting to donate new or gently used stuffed animals can bring them to the church year-round, Parsons said.
