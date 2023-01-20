Students, faculty and community members gathered at Bishop LeBlond High School for a rally and walk to recognize the annual March for Life on Friday.
The 50th annual March of Life took place in Washington, D.C., on Friday. The event at Bishop LeBlond allowed people to share the anti-abortion message locally.
The students who gathered were middle school students of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy (Cathedral, St. Francis Xavier, St. James) and students at Bishop LeBlond High School.
Those in attendance heard from speakers in Grace Gym about the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which happened on June 24, 2022, as well as personal stories on the topic of abortion.
Those in attendance did their own march, traveling around the Bishop LeBlond school building and traveling past Fredrick Avenue.
Catherine Neumayr, the head of school for the St. Joseph Catholic Academy, said that the event brings respecting life to the table through faith and reason. She said the dignity of every human person is very near and dear to her heart.
"From the moment they were in kindergarten, we help them to understand the dignity of every person. We try to mimic that in our everyday life at the school in which we treat everyone with dignity," Neumayr said. "There is not a single person identical to another, and by virtue of their very creation, they deserve to be treated with love and kindness and always treated with dignity."
Adan Seiter, a Bishop LeBlond senior, was in attendance at the event. He said listening to those that might not agree on the issue is important.
"You have to be able to listen to people and understand where they're coming from and instead of trying to force it upon them," Seiter said. "You don't have to be rude or anything about it ... just guide them towards the right direction."
Max Bachali, a Bishop LeBlond senior, said he wishes he was able to attend the march in Washington, D.C., but said spreading the message in St. Joseph was beneficial.
"This little kind of mini March for Life we had today with all the schools, it was, it's great to go out there and kind of show people what we believe ... it's also nice to spread it (the message) around our hometown," Bachali said.
Neumayr shared why she is against abortion.
"We find a way to love the mother and the child and love everybody else involved," Neumayr said. "Every human is born, distinct from every other human. We can't afford to lose a single person God has given us."
