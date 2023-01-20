Bill Francis

Students, faculty and community members gathered at Bishop LeBlond High School for a rally and walk to recognize the annual March for Life on Friday. 

The 50th annual March of Life took place in Washington, D.C., on Friday. The event at Bishop LeBlond allowed people to share the anti-abortion message locally.

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

