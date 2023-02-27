Some of the best and brightest student artists from across the Midwest competed on Sunday at Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art's annual high school art showing.
More than 180 student pieces were featured in the 2023 Regional High School Exhibition, including a wide variety of sculptures, paintings and pottery. Each piece competed against others of its own category for awards and the coveted "Best-In-Show" badge. Art will be on display until April 16.
Albrecht-Kemper Executive Director Eric Fuson said he believes the event allows students to truly showcase their talents.
"We have over 184 pieces in the exhibit today from high schools from around the four states," he said. "We have a little bit up in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri. It's amazing, actually. We've been doing this show for over 40 years, so it's a great way to get these young kids out here in the museum, show their work."
While the competition was hosted in St. Joseph, art came from all over the area.
"Just a percentage (came from St. Joseph). I don't think we're even close to half. They're from all over, from Kansas City, Fort Leavenworth, just all over," Fuson said. "It is a wonderful chance for them to put their work out in front of one another, see what other students are doing, compare against their peers, compete a little bit for some awards, you know. It's really cool to bring this kind of a large area together in one spot."
Fuson also said he was glad to see the amount of competition and support shown by students and families during the contest.
"Every time we have this show, I'm impressed by how many people that are just visitors come in and come down to see the show, and they come back to me and hunt me down to say, 'I can't believe what those kids are doing, it is amazing!' It really is; it's impressive. The volume of work, but the quality is tremendous," he said.
Fuson stated that Albrecht-Kemper will continue to feature all of the competition pieces until April 16 to allow museum-goers the chance to view the unique pieces.
