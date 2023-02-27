Albrecht-Kemper sees over 180 pieces in annual art exhibition

The 2023 'Best-In-Show' painting of the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art's annual Regional High-School Exhibition is on display. 

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

Some of the best and brightest student artists from across the Midwest competed on Sunday at Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art's annual high school art showing.

More than 180 student pieces were featured in the 2023 Regional High School Exhibition, including a wide variety of sculptures, paintings and pottery. Each piece competed against others of its own category for awards and the coveted "Best-In-Show" badge. Art will be on display until April 16.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

