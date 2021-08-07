The fifth annual Celtic Street Faire was Saturday evening at Coleman Hawkins Park.
There were a variety of musical acts, including local bagpipe player Avens Ridgeway, as well as wine, beer and whiskey tasting.
The event was hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
It was a good way to show how much the Celtic culture has brought to St. Joseph, chapter chairman David Peppard said.
"Well, it will be a combination of music entertainment and just general fun, which is what we try to do," he said. "This is our opportunity to kind of remind people in the community about the Irish and Welsh, and Scottish contributions to the community."
Money from their fundraisers benefits Catholic schools and Second Harvest Food Bank, Peppard said.
