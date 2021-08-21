Saturday was the second day of the Steam to STEAM festival celebrating Missouri's bicentennial.
The day's attractions included a petting zoo, local museums, and demonstrations by science and technology professionals.
It was local artist John Keck's first time selling his work at a festival.
There was a noticeable energy and it excited him to think about participating in future festivals.
"I haven't participated in anything like this," he said. "I've been to a lot of festivals, and being involved in it has given me a lot of thoughts on the future. I'm excited for this to grow."
The evening closeS with an 8 p.m. finale by St. Joseph Symphony Band.
