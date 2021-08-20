The From Steam to STEAM Festival recognizing Missouri's bicentennial kicked off on Friday and will continue Saturday at Civic Center Park.
Attractions ranged from more than 70 vendors selling art and food to a cricket historian and several professors from Missouri Western State University.
Pulling together so many individuals required a couple years of planning, said Kathy Reno, marketing director for the Allied Arts Council of St. Joseph.
"With that many things you can go a lot of different directions," she said. "So obviously, we looked at visual arts. We looked at food; what's the cuisine of the region?"
People specializing in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, like MWSU professors, performed experiments and lead demonstrations, Reno said.
"We tried to think of everything about Northwest Missouri's past, present and future," she said. "In the STEAM area, we've got businesses talking about what they create that put St. Joe on the map, what are they doing now and what do they see coming down the line."
Musical entertainment included dance performances, as well as mariachi and reggae bands.
Trying to capture 200 years of history was a monumental achievement, St. Joseph Symphony Managing Director Lori McAllister said.
"There's no way to capture that snapshot without grabbing a little bit of all of the history," she said. "There's no way, of course, to encapsulate everything that was here, but we've got a lot of what was here, what's here now and looking forward to what's ahead."
The musical finale is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday with a performance by the St. Joseph Symphony Band. The event is an opportunity to get the group back to playing together, McAllister said.
"They were silent for a time, as were most performing groups," she said. "So it's great to kind of stretch that muscle and perform again."
Among the songs will be "I am St. Joseph," a piece written specifically for the city that last was performed in 2000, McAllister said.
