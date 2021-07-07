The Musical History Tour, created specifically to commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial, will be featured at the St. Joseph 2021: from steam to S.T.E.A.M festival Aug. 20 and 21 at Civic Center Park.
The Musical History Tour will take audiences on a journey through the past, present and future of music in Northwest Missouri.
The entertainment schedule showcases a wide range of acts, including Fresh Cut Grass, Maria the Mexican, the Penni Lawrence Band, Phil Vandel, Soca Jukebox, the St. Joseph Arts Academy, the St. Joe Big Band, Mid-City Excellence St. Joseph Gospel and Mid-City Excellence St. Joe Stixx.
Entertainment chair Valarie Jones said people should make sure to come and experience the music since each performer or group will be sharing not only their music but also a bit about the origin of the songs and the genre of music they play.
“Music is the universal language, pulling us all together like nothing else can. The performers on our stage represent a wide spectrum of ages and genres, but all have one thing in common: they all originate from Northwest Missouri,” Jones said. “I think folks will be amazed at the world-class musicians our region has produced, entertainers who have performed all over the U.S. and even abroad."
Friday, Aug. 20
-- 5:15 p.m. – Maria the Mexican, a blend of traditional Mexican and American rock instrumentation – drums, bass, electric guitars, acoustic guitars, traditional Mexican stringed instruments, pedal steel guitar, congas and percussion, trumpet, keyboards.
-- 7:30 to 9 p.m. – Soca Jukebox is a five-piece ensemble of island rock extroverts playing a battery of shimmering steel pans and an array of Latin percussion with a rhythm section and guitar work.
Saturday, Aug. 21
-- 10 a.m. – Mid-City Excellence St. Joe Stixx – The St. Joe Stixx, one of many Mid-City Excellence programs for youth, is a group whose members play percussion instruments specially designed to be played while moving. The St. Joe Stixx members range in age from 4-years-old to college-age students.
-- 11 a.m. - St. Joseph Arts Academy - The St. Joseph Arts Academy is the fastest-growing school of music in Northwest Missouri with private instruction for all ages in guitar, voice, piano, drums, bass, banjo, mandolin, ukulele, violin and cello.
-- 1 p.m. – Phil Vandel has a repertoire of hundreds of songs and even though his roots are in country music, his musical versatility offers something for almost everyone.
-- 3 p.m. – St. Joe Big Band – The group started in the 1950s when Ray Auburn’s Big Band became the house performers at the famed Frog Hop Ballroom in St. Joseph. Today the group’s songs span all eras of big band music thanks to band members Kathleen Holeman and Bob Long who continue to give audiences the best in big band music.
-- 4 p.m. – Mid-City Excellence St. Joseph Gospel – The Mid-City Excellence St. Joseph Gospel choir performs throughout the area specializing in African-American spirituals, contemporary gospel songs and traditional gospel music.
-- 5 p.m. – In Fresh Cut Grass, Ann and Terry Brock's tunes showcase Ann's vocal talent and Terry's skill on the fiddle.
-- 5:45 p.m. – Missouri Music Hall of Fame – It’s time for the big announcement of this year’s inductees.
-- 6 p.m. – The Penni Lawrence Band has performed for live audiences all over the United States. Lawrence discovered a love for performing on her father's country music show, The “Union Mill Opry.”
