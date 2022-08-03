150731_fiesta1 (copy)

Dancers perform during a previous St. Patrick’s Mexican Fiesta. The celebration will be held Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Saturday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 11 p.m. at St. Patrick Church.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Following its comeback year in 2021, the St. Patrick’s Mexican Fiesta is ready to be back to old traditions, while adding some new ones.

The two-day event will see the return of all of the indoor food options that people love while moving the first day of the event to a new venue.

