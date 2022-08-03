Dancers perform during a previous St. Patrick’s Mexican Fiesta. The celebration will be held Friday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Saturday, Aug. 6, from 5 to 11 p.m. at St. Patrick Church.
Following its comeback year in 2021, the St. Patrick’s Mexican Fiesta is ready to be back to old traditions, while adding some new ones.
The two-day event will see the return of all of the indoor food options that people love while moving the first day of the event to a new venue.
Running from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 4503 Frederick Ave., and 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Church, 1813 S. 12th St., the Fiesta is coming back strong with Mexican food and activities including dancing, music and raffles.
After not having an event in 2020 due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it made some cautious choices in 2021. In 2022, it will be back in full force.
“(In 2021) we were still coming out of COVID, (so) we didn’t have our traditional cafeteria-style line. However, that is returning,” said Matthew Bobela, choir director at St. Patrick Church. “We are going to have all of the traditional food that we’ve had pre-COVID, as well as all the additional food outside on Saturday night. So almost like the best of best of both worlds.”
The “best of both worlds” is a good way to describe this year’s festival. Bringing back its Friday celebration, it will move it to Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish to have its Queen Coronation Dance that will feature music by DJ Gabe Sosa, auctions, tacos and nachos. Bobela said the move to the venue was needed.
“(It) gives us plenty of room. It’s air-conditioned ... It’s easily accessible for anyone since there’s lots of parking,” he said.
Previously, the Friday events would normally take place at St. Patrick’s school building. After it was demolished in 2020, they had to find a new place to hold the ceremony.
“Our Lady of Guadalupe was gracious enough to open their doors and let us do one of the nights out there. Since we don’t have the school building at St. Patrick’s anymore, that allows us more room for our auction and to have a Coronation Dance, which was part of the Fiesta a long, long time ago,” he said.
On Saturday at St. Patrick Church, it will be business as people remember it. The night’s festivities and activities will include traditional and new Mexican food favorites, kids activities and a performance from Rose Marie’s Fiesta Mexicana Folkloric Dance at 8 p.m.
Bobela said that he can’t for people to celebrate and highlight Mexican culture in the area.
“The Mexican Fiesta is a staple in our community in St. Joseph and in the surrounding areas, showcasing and highlighting Mexican and Hispanic culture, which is a growing part of our community,” he said. “I feel honored and blessed to help provide this opportunity for the community, to enjoy great food, enjoy great culture and the vibrancy that Mexican and Hispanic culture has to offer.”
Money generated from the Fiesta will be used to revitalize the church’s bell tower.
“One of our bell towers is deteriorating. So we need to do some repairs to that. The Mexican fiesta is going to be one of the few things that will help put some funds towards that so we can still have a church,” he said.
Admission to the Friday event is Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish is $5 per person. There is no charge for Saturday’s activities. Both are open to all ages.
