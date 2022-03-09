St. Joseph's St. Patrick's Day parade has been pushed back a week due to weather concerns.
The parade now is set for noon Saturday, March 19, according to the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Frigid temperatures are predicted on March 12, the parade's original date, and members of the Hibernians said they felt a postponement is in the best interest of public safety.
The re-scheduled parade still will travel down Frederick Avenue from Noyes to Downtown. The Hibernians also will continue with plans for a food drive in coordination with the Second Harvest Food Bank. Those interested in helping can visit www.stjoeaoh.com/st-patrick-s-parade for a list of drop-off locations or information on cash donations.
More information is available at stjoeaoh.com. The Hibernians also can be contacted by email at saintjoeaoh@gmail.com.
