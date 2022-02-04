St. Joseph's annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is set for Saturday, March 12.
The parade will feature floats, Irish music and other entries celebrating their Irish heritage. It will begin at noon at Noyes and Frederick, proceed Downtown to Francis Street, then west to Fifth, south to Felix, then east to conclude at Eighth Street.
The Mahoney family will be the grand marshal for the event.
“This is an event that focuses on the family,” Tom Mahoney said. “As Irish, we’re proud of our family histories and we see this as an opportunity for families of all backgrounds to join in the celebration. It’s strictly a family-friendly event.”
The city’s first St. Patrick’s day parade dates back to 1867. The Irish celebration event was renewed here in 1986, and since 1997 it has been organized by the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Proceeds from entry fees will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank, said Dennis Delaney, Hibernian president. The entry fee is $75, with a March 9 deadline. Additional information and entry forms may be found at stjoeaoh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.