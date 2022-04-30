St. Joseph Latino residents came together this morning at Hyde Park for a new event centered around building relationships for Spanish-speaking people.
The event, entitled Latinos Connect, is planned to meet every third Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The event's organizer, María Ramírez, was born in Venezuela and came to St. Joseph from California. She stated that she was motivated to form Latinos Connect after seeing what she saw as a contrast in opportunity for migrants between Kansas City and St. Joseph.
Ramírez says that the event will help establish a connection that she believes has been missing in the city and give Latinos the opportunity to expand their businesses.
"We are (not only) looking to connect business but also connect with local people," Ramírez said. "We have locals, and we have migrants here (sic), so in that way, we can create a bridge, and the people feel more welcome in Saint Joseph, and also can grow their business."
Ramírez also stated that she believes that Latinos Connect offers St. Joseph's Latino community an opportunity for personal advancement.
"I think that the biggest thing they can do here is get to know people who are from St. Joe (sic)," Ramírez said. "Many times these communities are isolated by themselves, and they don't feel that they can connect with others, so we want them to know who is here, who can support them, who can connect with them and then make business with them."
