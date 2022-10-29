St. Joseph Youth Alliance hosts 'Prescription Take Back' event

Members of the St. Joseph Youth Alliance and St. Joseph Police Department work together to properly dispose of unwanted and unused prescriptions as part of the semi-annual 'Prescription Take Back' event on Saturday.
The St. Joseph Youth Alliance held a 'Prescription Take Back' event at the East Hills Shopping Center on Saturday, in partnership with the St. Joseph Police and Buchanan County Sheriff's Departments, in what the organization says is an effort to keep community members safe.
The event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., gave people the opportunity to safely get rid of all manners of drugs that they may not otherwise be able to properly dispose of, according to former Buchanan County Deputy Larry Stobbs.
“With all of the products we have in the country, the opioids and drug problems and everything else, we thought if we could get people to get rid of their unwanted unused medications get them out of their houses, and then their grandkids or kids couldn’t get into them," he said. "Sometimes you’ve got visitors over at your house and they go use your restroom and maybe they’ve got a drug problem and so they would literally open up your medicine cabinet and you wouldn’t even know it was gone. So, it’s a safe way to get rid of those things.”
St. Joseph Crime Prevention Sergeant Matt Kneib reiterated this concern with safety.
“Especially this day and age with current issues with issues with bills and things to that effect, anything that we can do to help minimize that number of attempts for someone to come in contact with medications that are not prescribed to them and stuff that’s what this is all about is trying to lower that number and that concern of that issue,” Kneib said.
According to Stobbs, all of the prescription drugs that the group accumulates will be taken by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to be destroyed.
"The Drug Enforcement Administration will come by and they pick up all of the drugs that were collected. There are literally thousands of collection sites across the country," Stobbs said. "They take those (drugs) to some regional areas where they burn these. There are special incinerators to where not only do they burn them, but they get burnt a couple times, and they've got filters and that kind of stuff, so we're not releasing any of the contaminates out into the air. They have to be a certified facility to burn those kinds of things."
Stobbs also stated that there will be another ‘Prescription Take Back’ sometime in April and urges those who may have missed today’s date to store their prescriptions in a safe environment until proper disposal is possible.
