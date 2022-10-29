St. Joseph Youth Alliance hosts 'Prescription Take Back' event

Members of the St. Joseph Youth Alliance and St. Joseph Police Department work together to properly dispose of unwanted and unused prescriptions as part of the semi-annual 'Prescription Take Back' event on Saturday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Youth Alliance held a 'Prescription Take Back' event at the East Hills Shopping Center on Saturday, in partnership with the St. Joseph Police and Buchanan County Sheriff's Departments, in what the organization says is an effort to keep community members safe.

The event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., gave people the opportunity to safely get rid of all manners of drugs that they may not otherwise be able to properly dispose of, according to former Buchanan County Deputy Larry Stobbs.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.