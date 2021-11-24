As the Thanksgiving turkey and stuffing turns into leftovers, there’s something new to look forward to — the holiday season.
This weekend, there will be a variety of events for people to ring in the season, from Christmas lightings to holiday shopping.
Here’s what’s happening:
FRIDAY
Holiday Park Lighting Ceremony
When and where: 6 p.m. Krug Park 3500 St. Joseph Ave.
Kicking the holiday festivities off, Krug Park will be first for some winter fun.
Being held in the drive by the lagoon, the lighting will start with Mayor Bill McMurray and the city of St. Joseph staff giving a short presentation. After that, kids will help the mayor transform Krug Park into Holiday Park with the flip of a switch at 6 p.m.
Holiday Park will be open until 10 p.m. on Friday and run nightly through Jan. 1.
South Pole at Hyde Park
When and where: 7 p.m. 402 E. Hyde Park Ave.
After the event at Krug, McMurray will make his way to the South Side for Hyde Park’s annual lighting at 7 p.m.
“Anytime a child comes to see Santa Claus and lights up with a big smile, my heart is always swelling bigger, bigger and bigger. It’s great,” Harold Stewart, a longtime member of both the St. Joseph Optimist and Southside Progressive clubs, said in a previous interview.
People can stay to visit Santa and walk around the park.
SATURDAY
The St. Joseph Visitors Bureau presents Downtown Lighting Ceremony
When and where: 5 p.m. Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square
The annual tradition of the Downtown Christmas lights being turned on, along with carriage rides, live music and Santa, continues at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square.
“To see everybody come together to make this happen is what the holiday season is all about. So it just makes you feel good and seeing everybody Downtown,” said Christy George, Downtown liaison for Mosaic Life Care.
On Saturday, Mr. and Mrs. Claus will arrive to flip on the lights. After, there will be a fireworks display.
People can ride for free on the carriage with tickets available at local businesses or by donating Salvation Army.
Downtown St. Joseph will be lit up in almost vintage fashion, a throwback to the glory days of the area.
“It’s just not one thing happening. It’s a lot of magical stuff happening all together to make Downtown so great for the holidays,” George said.
While the kick-off event will be the grand ceremony, it won’t be the end of the festivities. Events also include the annual Festive Walkable Holiday Window Displays going on all season. And Downtown also will be celebrating Small Business Saturday with the Holiday Pop Up Market and special sales at local shops.
In the following weeks, Downtown St. Joseph will continue the festivities with Santa being available from 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 18 and “The Winter Princess” (think a certain popular chilly, children’s movie icon) from 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 11. People can get their pictures taken with the characters.
“We want people to see just how awesome our Downtown is. The historic buildings, the unique shops and restaurants and shopping local and embracing our community and coming together, it’s just all of what the holidays are about,” George said.
