The St. Joseph Sports Commission is set to induct 10 individuals and one team into their hall of fame with an induction ceremony hosted at the Stoney Creek Inn Sunday, Sept. 19.
Prominent sports figures and names throughout the St. Joseph and Buchanan County area will be in attendance. Inductees and many others, including friends and colleagues, will be there to support and witness St. Joseph history.
Brett Esely, senior associate athletic director for Missouri Western State University, said that the induction ceremony has been in the works for the better part of a year.
“Planning for it started in September of 2020,” Esely said. “The culmination was of a little over a year's worth of work, and we’re excited to be inducting 10 individuals, one team and also recognizing our Special Olympics area athlete of the year at our ceremony.”
Some hall inductees include nine-year NFL defensive end Mike Rucker, former Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder and 10-year MLB veteran Byron Browne. Esley said the wide array of backgrounds of inductees only shows how diverse the talent in the surrounding area of St. Joseph has been and continues to be.
“Our sports history here in St. Joseph and Buchanan County is very rich, and it spans a number of years,” Esley said. “ I think there is a lot of history people know about, and I think there’s a lot of history that people don’t know about.”
The event is more than likely to sell out, as Esley said there will be a packed crowd. And those who miss the event need not worry because this is just the start of the St. Joseph Sports Commission recognizing area talent by inducting them into the hall.
“This is our inaugural class. The key word there is inaugural,” Esley said. “This is not the only class of hall of famers. This is just the beginning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.