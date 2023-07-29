St. Joseph sees red at Red Rally

KC's Rumble Drumline performed prior to MizzNekol, TechN9ne and Blane Howard.

 Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW

The annual Red Rally once again gathered Chiefs fans from all over to Civic Center Park to celebrate the beginning of Chiefs training camp and the upcoming season.

The event was pushed back an hour due to the inclement weather Saturday morning and the inflatable castles were canceled. But by the afternoon, the sun came out which brought the fans out.

