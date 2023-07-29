St. Joseph sees red at Red Rally

The annual Red Rally once again gathered Chiefs fans from all over to Civic Center Park to celebrate the beginning of Chiefs training camp and the upcoming season.
The event was pushed back an hour due to the inclement weather Saturday morning and the inflatable castles were canceled. But by the afternoon, the sun came out which brought the fans out.
Enthusiastic fans, such as a man who goes by Arrowhead Santa, wore Chiefs gear head to toe in support of Kansas City's favorite team.
“All the fans and kids and everything else," Arrowhead Santa said. "That's the best part. Just having fun with them all and, you know, getting that spirit going again early so that we can enjoy that last present [Super bowl championship] back again next year. We're ready for another Super Bowl...of course, Maho-ho-homes and the Merry Chiefs when we get done.”
The mid-city excellence drum line performed early in the afternoon to rally the fans for what’s to come. At 5 p.m., voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus, took the stage along with former Chiefs players, such as Trent Bryant and Tim Barnett.
Later on in the evening, well-known Chiefs fans and performers MizzNekol and Tech N9ne took the stage.
Many fans traveled hours to attend Red Rally and Chiefs Training Camp. For some, it was a chance to meet their favorite players. For others, it was the opportunity to learn from the best.
Aspiring football player, Dominic Briscuso, travelled from St. Louis to study the Chiefs and their game play tactics.
“So I came here... to St. Joe to watch the Kansas City Chiefs practice," Briscuso said. "So I can be better at football and the sport that I love. So far, my favorite thing has been this. It's been really fun. It's a really good environment. And you can really tell Saint Joe is having a great time.”
Chiefs Training Camp will continue until Aug. 17 with several chances for fans to get autographs from their favorite players.
