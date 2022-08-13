St. Joseph sees opening of new Firefighter Memorial

Mayor John Josendale speaks during the opening ceremony for a new firefighter memorial at Fire Station 9 in St. Joseph, Missouri on Saturday.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

A new memorial dedicated to honoring the work of local firefighters, has officially had its opening ceremony today at St. Joseph's Fire Station 9.

The memorial, which has been under construction for over two years, features a large amount of symbolism, all the way down to the materials used in its creation.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.