St. Joseph residents experience 'Christmas in July'

Dozens of shoppers gather inside the St. Joseph REC Center to purchase from vendors at the 'Christmas in July' event on Saturday.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

Hundreds of people gathered at the St. Joseph REC Center for Saturday's 'Christmas in July.'

The event featured a wide variety of vendors from St. Joseph and the surrounding areas, ranging from name brands to mom-and-pop side businesses.

