It was a somber day in St. Joseph, as multiple sites across town, remembered the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that took place twenty years ago. Missouri Western State University partook in the memorials, as their clock tower was set to ring at corresponding times when the events took place.
As the Marion clock tower rang for the final time at 9:03 a.m., R.J. Cousins, a freshman at Missouri Western, says moments like this are needed.
“Having this memorial at this campus and just the school doing this is very important. It’s something that is so needed at this time,” Cousins said. “We need everyone to come together and do something like this to just spread the word, or just make sure that even with all that's been going on, that we make sure to remember these kinds of days.”
While Missouri Western hosted their own memorial, Civic Center Park in Downtown St. Joseph was filled with the likes of guest speakers. As public gathered to hear from speakers, and remember those who had lost their lives in the attacks, first responders gave emotional testimonies and spoke to the public about first hand accounts of similar events.
Mykie May, a firefighter for the Saint Joseph Fire Department, says 9/11 is an emotional day for first responders every year.
“This is a very emotional day for all, it’s very surreal,” May said. “It’s just that constant reminder that the next buzzer could be THAT buzzer... and you’ve got to take everything to an extreme. it allows us not to become complacent or forget why we’re there.”
The downtown ceremony was filled with emotional speeches, testimonies and even a twenty-one gun salute. All with the goal in mind of helping people remember those whose lives were forever changed by the attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.
“We don't want to forget this day, this moment, the people that sacrificed themselves, or the ones that were lost,” Cousins said. "We need this, we need to remember this day, we need to have this down pact and We need to do more stuff like this.”
