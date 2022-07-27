170707_remington_jas (copy)

A Local History Trivia Night will be held at Remington Nature Center at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. It is presented by the St. Joseph Public Library. 

The St. Joseph Public Library would like to ask people a few questions about St. Joseph but in a fun way. 

After going on hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic, the library will relaunch its Local History Trivia Night on Saturday. 

