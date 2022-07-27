The St. Joseph Public Library would like to ask people a few questions about St. Joseph but in a fun way.
After going on hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic, the library will relaunch its Local History Trivia Night on Saturday.
"It will feature all different areas of trivia about St. Joseph from all different time periods," said Jennifer Sanders-Tutt, a local history librarian for the St. Joseph Public Library.
The event will be at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, at the Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Dr.
Having worked at the St. Joseph Public Library as a historian since 2014, Sanders-Tutt said there are a lot of fun trivia questions she's had built up that she wants to see if other people know the answers to.
"I am the local history librarian, so I have to make sure that it's something that a wide variety of people in the community would know," she said. "I tried to do varying degrees of difficulty. I do want some that might make you really scratch your head, but also there's going to be a lot of questions that people are going to know."
Launched before the pandemic, Sanders-Tutt said the series was gaining momentum before public gatherings were dashed in the interest of public safety. Sanders-Tutt said she hopes they'll be able to rekindle that sense of fun and community.
"I'm always excited when people are able to show off how much they know about their community. But I'm really excited when people get to learn something and take that away with them, too," she said.
The questions will cover a wide range of topics, so Sanders-Tutt said people should have their thinking caps on.
"It starts from the founding of St. Joseph up through today. So there's a little bit of pop culture, there's a little bit of history about people, about different places in town, different events. So if you had a general knowledge of St. Joseph's history, I think you'll be fine," she said.
The cost is $60 a team with a maximum of six players. Teams must register beforehand. Outside snacks and non-alcoholic drinks are welcome. A cash bar will be available. Money generated from the event will be used to help take care of the library's Archive Collection.
