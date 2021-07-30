The St. Joseph Public Library saw success with its 2021 Summer Reading Program despite COVID-19 restrictions and adjustments. Now it's time to celebrate.
"Tails and Tales" began on June 1 and will wrap up on July 31 with an end-of-summer reading event starting at 10 a.m. at Coleman Hawkins Park.
“We have over 1,100 participants this summer and that’s all ages, babies through adults,” said Crystal Stuck, the library's outreach coordinator. “It’s been going good considering all things.”
Every participant during the past two months had the opportunity to read anywhere one to eight books or log three to 24 hours of reading for different levels of prizes.
“Some prizes include free tote bags, coupons and a free book,” Stuck said. “Anyone under 17 that doubles the requirements will get entered into a drawing for a $100 cash prize.”
The library will be giving away $1,000 in total as part of the Laura Hutton Memorial. Hutton's family started having donations given to the library's foundation in 2018 after her passing to keep her love of animals and books going in the community.
“Usually with the summer reading program we have weekly performers, but with COVID-19 and crowds we decided to hold off until the very end,” Stuck said. “We do have some reservations with canceling lawn games this year.”
The much-anticipated book giveaway still will take place, but children will be given a bag with a free book instead of getting to pick out their own.
Performers will start at 10:30 a.m., with “Mad Science” followed by a juggling act, the making a M.E.S.S. show and balloon creations.
Community partners including the United Way and Parents as Teachers will be present from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We've invited them to this event just so they can set up an information table,” Stuck said. “So if any parents are interested they can talk about what family services they provide.”
Masks are encouraged but optional, with all events taking place outside. Chairs and blankets are recommended to anyone attending to help spread out the crowd.
