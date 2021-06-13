St. Joseph Public Library offering summer activities

The St. Joseph Public Library is hosting multiple activities for all ages to encourage summer reading.

“We have the reading program itself, which is tracked through Beanstack,” Jess Gould, the youth services manager of the East Hills Library, said. “And then through that app, we have a ton of different activities, from reading challenges to weekly scavenger hunts, and all sorts of stuff in between.”

Gould said every year the library gives prizes associated with the summer reading program. There different levels of rewards depending on the amount of participation. This year, a donation was made to help encourage more readers.

“We had a community member donate $1,000 cash to the library as an incentive for kids to read this summer,” Gould said. ‘So we’re giving away 10 $100 cash prizes. And so anyone who uses the Beanstack app, and logs, those reading minutes or books read automatically gets entered into various prizes.”

In addition to the summer reading program, there are two scavenger hunts happening.

“There’s the little red hen (located) at each one of our four branches. We have a component of a story hidden every single week, so it’s a chance to learn about a fairy tale or fable or classic story,” Gould said. “You get to go around the city to find the different story puzzle pieces for the story. And at the end, you put the puzzle together to win a prize.”

There is also a photo scavenger hunt during June. Updates are on the St. Joseph Public Library Facebook page.

Gould said almost all activities are for any ages.

“We didn’t want to be limited to excluding anyone, so all of our stuff is intended for everyone who wants to participate,” she said.

Another cute summer addition is the Reading Buddy Program that includes a little stuffed animal that visitors can have, Gould said.

“We have a bunch of hundreds of little animals that are waiting to be adopted. And so they’re free for all ages, you just stop by any one of our four branches,” Gould said. “It comes with an adoption certificate that you can put their name and your name, and it’s a reminder to read all summer long.”

According to Gould, the number of visitors is back up to where they were in 2019.

“We’re really happy to see more people in the library. We’ve missed everyone,” Gould said.

The Rolling Hills Library is also hosting a summer reading program that visitors can register for at www.rhcl.org.