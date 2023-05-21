Three high school graduations occurred Sunday in St. Joseph.
Benton, Lafayette, and Central High Schools graduated their classes of 2023 at the St. Joseph Civic Arena beginning Sunday afternoon.
The graduations followed one after the other. Benton’s graduation began at 1 p.m., with Lafayette following at 4 p.m. and Central concluding the day of celebration at 7 p.m.
Central High School graduate Skylar Kline shared what he is most looking forward to when he begins attending Northwest Missouri State University in the fall.
“Definitely meeting new people and theatre and choir, I’m super excited to be involved in those,” Kline said.
With large attendances at each respective ceremony, the graduating seniors were celebrated as they move towards the next phase of their lives, whether it be joining the workforce, enlisting in the military, or attending college.
Annie Bramlage, the theatre teacher at Central, shared some advice for all students who graduated today.
“I know it’s cliché, but live every moment,” Bramlage said. “So like when you go off to college or you’re doing your job or you’re fine-tuning your craft, just make sure you love what you do, do it for you and enjoy every day– it’s a blessing.”
As graduates were encouraged to live in the moment, they were also made aware of the immense support from all in attendance.
Lynn Davis, Benton’s principal, shared encouraging words with the graduating class.
“Congratulations to the Benton High School class of 2023,” Davis said. “We are so proud of you.”
