St. Joseph Museums presents second annual 'Bridal Bash'

The Wyeth-Tootle Mansion held its second annual ‘Bridal Bash’ on Sunday, serving as a showcase for local vendors and the mansion’s wedding venue services.
Kami Jones, Communications and Group Tours Director for the St. Joseph Museums, spoke on the fundamental functions of the free event.
“Today, we have our second annual bridal bash. This is just our second year doing it, but it is to showcase not only local vendors but also our event space here," she said. "A lot of people don’t know that you can rent the Wyeth-Tootle for your wedding, so. It’s a little small event space. We do nice intimate weddings of less than 100, but we are available for rental 365 days a year.”
Jones also detailed some of the vendors present at the event.
“We have Spanky & Buckwheat's here," Jones said. "We also have Love & Frosting Bakeshop, Sisters of Solace, who is doing custom candles. Somewhere on a Beach Tanning, who will actually come to your home and spray tan your whole bridal party for you, Downtown Frames, and they have custom gifts for the bridal party. We have 80 Days Café, who is the new chocolatier in town, is here. Cat Design Jewelry, just a list.”
Tonya and Madison Reed, co-owners of Clifton’s Couture in Chillicothe, spoke on their services.
“We are the co-owners of Clifton’s in Chillicothe, Missouri, and we are a bridal and formal wear store," Tonya Reed said. "And, as you can kind of see, we have wedding dresses, tuxes, flower girl dresses, mother’s dresses, just about anything you’re gonna need for a wedding.”
Diana Hartzler, chef and owner of 80 Days Cafe, also talked about the products her business has for brides-to-be.
“We have started out in St. Joe primarily with chocolates, and we do adult chocolates that you see here with like boozy flavors, the alcohol in the center of the chocolate, which is a gnash," she said. "The alcohol gives it a really silky texture, plus you get that fun alcohol flavor. Then we do custom chocolates, and we do caramels.”
