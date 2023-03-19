St. Joseph Museums presents second annual 'Bridal Bash'

A tuxedo and dress offered for purchase by Clifton’s Couture at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion 'Bridal Bash' on Sunday.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

The Wyeth-Tootle Mansion held its second annual ‘Bridal Bash’ on Sunday, serving as a showcase for local vendors and the mansion’s wedding venue services.

Kami Jones, Communications and Group Tours Director for the St. Joseph Museums, spoke on the fundamental functions of the free event.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.