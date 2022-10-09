The St. Joseph Museums held its Imagineer Club-Spooktacular Science Sunday on Sunday, giving parents an opportunity to bring their children in for some Halloween-centered learning and fun.
The program, which ran from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., featured a presentation going over different Halloween concepts, such as skeletons and pumpkins, a pin-the-bone on the skeleton game and a haunted house construction activity, among others.
St. Joseph Museums Educational Programmer, Gift Shop Manager and Grant Writer Shelly Haynes briefly spoke about some of the other activities that kids participated in.
"We did mummies. We learned about Egyptian mummification and what the entire process was and then (the kids) tried to replicate wrapping linen around a mummy, Mr. Gray (a life-sized mannequin) here," she said. "We did catapults, they watched a short video on the four different types of catapults and then we built catapults."
According to Haynes, the St. Joseph Museums has one final pre-planned event for children in December and plans to incorporate Birthday events in the coming months.
"We're going to offer Birthday Party packages instead of date-specific parties," Haynes said. "Out last party that we have planned is Christmas Doll Tea and that will be on the eleventh of December down at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion. It's always a good time, so we hope you come out."
Haynes stated that the Birthday packages will begin after the New Year, with the Museum offering five different packages.
"One will be Architecture where the kids will study and learn about different architectures and get to build their own structure," she said. "We will have a Native-American History program where the kids get to do some beading and learn about Native American history, different tribes and so-forth."
The other three package options include a Black Modern History program, an Archeological program and a program centered around the history of The Owen Sisters. Each package will cost $8 per child in attendance.
