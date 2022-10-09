The St. Joseph Museums held its Imagineer Club-Spooktacular Science Sunday on Sunday, giving parents an opportunity to bring their children in for some Halloween-centered learning and fun.

The program, which ran from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., featured a presentation going over different Halloween concepts, such as skeletons and pumpkins, a pin-the-bone on the skeleton game and a haunted house construction activity, among others.

