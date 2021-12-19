There was no sign of a blizzard outside, but at the St. Joseph Museums, Sunday was a snow day nonetheless.
The Imagineer Club met for a “Snow Day” program where kids got to learn about cold weather climates and the people and animals that live in them.
“We talked about polar bears, penguins and then what countries fall within the Arctic Circle and what humans live in Antarctica,” Sara Parks, programming and events coordinator with the St. Joseph Museums, said.
The kids also participated in making snowboard games, naming arctic animals and playing in snowball fights. Another activity involved the children putting their hands in a bucket of ice to see what it's like for polar bears when they are swimming.
“Imagineer Club for the museum is going to focus more on the science and culture kind of side of the museum,” Parks said.
Themes for club meetings will include subjects such as mental health, nature, culture, wonder, transportation and architecture, she said.
“So because we have so many different collections under the St. Joe Museum umbrella, I kind of switched back and forth between topics to kind of do a kids' program on those,” she said.
In 2022, Imagineer Club will start in January and be held on the second Sunday about every other month.
Besides Imagineer Club, people should be on the lookout for the St. Joseph Museum’s annual Super Science Saturday program, which is planned for Jan. 29 at Missouri Western State University. In addition, a kids’ day trip to Nebraska is set for July.
