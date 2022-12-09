St. Joseph Lions Club's annual fruit sale returns

A holiday tradition has returned to town with the St. Joseph Lions Club’s annual fruit sale.

“We've been doing this for over 25 years,” said Ron Barbosa, a member of the Lions Club. “We offer quality products — apples, oranges and grapefruits. We do sell them by the case and half a case of different types of fruit. So, we can do it three ways. We also have gift baskets.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

