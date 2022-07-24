St. Joseph Kennel Club celebrates centennial dog show

The St. Joseph Kennel Club has wrapped up its centennial dog show, marking 100 years of entertainment and competition for the organization.
The dog show ran throughout Saturday and Sunday at the Civic Arena and was free to the public.
Attendees were welcomed to American Kennel Club (AKC) certified performances ranging from Chihuahuas all the way up to the breeds such as the Irish Wolf Hound.
Cathy Chase, Chairperson of the St. Joseph Kennel Club Dog Show, stated that this year's events featured hundreds of dogs across the show's two day span.
"Over the two days we had, each day, about 655 entries, so about 645 dogs. There (are) 200 different breeds that the AKC recognizes, and we probably had about 175 different breeds here."
This year, the 'Best in Show' for both Saturday and Sunday ended in a sweep by a Parson Russell Terrier, which, according to Chase, is simply amazing.
"After you win 'Best in Breed,' you go to ('Best in Group'), and you hope to win the group," she said. "After winning your group, you go on to 'Best in Show...But each dog is judged against its own standard; it's not judged against the other dogs in the ring.'"
While most of the club's previous years have seen the show maintain a February performance date, Chase stated that plans remain to keep the show on its new July setting.
"Come join us next year," she said. "We will also be the third weekend in July. It's free admission, and you'll get to see a lot of great dogs, fun people to meet and we just like to get together to celebrate our dogs."
