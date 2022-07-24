St. Joseph Kennel Club celebrates centennial dog show

St. Joseph Kennel Club Dog Show Chairperson Cathy Chase spends time with her dog after the conclusion of the year's annual competitions on Sunday.

 Daniel Slaybaugh | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Kennel Club has wrapped up its centennial dog show, marking 100 years of entertainment and competition for the organization.

The dog show ran throughout Saturday and Sunday at the Civic Arena and was free to the public.

