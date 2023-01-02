St. Joseph gas prices rise for the first time in weeks

Gas prices across the nation are on the rise for the first time in over six weeks, with some prices across St. Joseph hitting about $3 per gallon.
Since reaching historic heights last summer, the national gas price average has dropped by roughly $2 per gallon, giving many people some much-needed financial relief.
However, according to a press release from AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria, recent winter storms have caused fuel shipments and some refining operations to see stalls nationwide. The Midwest, in particular, saw a three-percent drop in refining output throughout the holiday week.
"The dynamics of crude oil and gasoline markets continue to be volatile as analysts weigh domestic and international demand outlooks coupled with supply impacts from the war between Ukraine and Russia," Chabarria stated.
The price of crude oil also rose to around $80 a barrel, a jump of a little less than $10.
AAA did state that there is room for optimism as crude oil futures point down on news from China and the extreme cold moves along.
Some in St. Joseph, however, have a less hopeful view of the rising prices, including Speedy's customer Ryan Esely.
"We're going to electric cars and all that kind of stuff. We can see how repairs are going. I just think we're doing it too quick, and it doesn't really matter what the citizens think anymore. I just think it's politics, and it doesn't help that the middle-class person, we're losing that middle-class, so that's about, that's my opinion."
As stated, AAA expects gas prices to decrease once the winter months let up, recommending in the meantime for drivers to practice fuel-efficient habits to hopefully save themselves some money.
