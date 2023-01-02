St. Joseph gas prices rise for the first time in weeks

Gas prices across St. Joseph begin to eclipse $3 as winter storms impact fuel shipments and refinery operations nationwide.

 By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW

Gas prices across the nation are on the rise for the first time in over six weeks, with some prices across St. Joseph hitting about $3 per gallon.

Since reaching historic heights last summer, the national gas price average has dropped by roughly $2 per gallon, giving many people some much-needed financial relief.

Daniel Slaybaugh can be reached at daniel.slaybaugh@newspressnow.com.

