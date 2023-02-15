Local residents celebrating at the Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

While most St. Joseph residents weren't able to go to Arizona to watch the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, many were happy to make a trip to Kansas City on Wednesday to be part of the local celebration.

Stacey Vannaman, an employee with the St. Joseph School District, said she was happy to have a day off of work to attend the Chiefs victory parade.

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

